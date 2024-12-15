Prakasam police rescues kidnapped toddler within hours

Ongole : The Prakasam district superintendent of police AR Damodar informed that they have successfully rescued a 10-month-old infant who was kidnapped, within just a few hours of the incident.

Addressing the media, the SP explained that Urvashi and Pradeep, originally from Odisha, have been residing in Ongole for approximately five years, where Pradeep works as a mechanic in a car care shop.

He said that they have two children, one of three years and the second of 10-months-old. He said that on Friday afternoon, Urvashi asked Dayamani, the domestic help of her neighbour to watch her infant while she took a bath. Upon returning and requesting the boy back, Dayamani initially agreed but then disappeared with the baby. The SP said that the Taluk Police received the complaint from the parents of the boy at around 03:00 pm, and they sprung into action immediately.

He said that they deployed five special teams under the leadership of Ongole DSP Rayapati Srinivasa Rao, and started the strategic search and rescue operation.

The SP said that they shared the infant’s and the kidnapper’s photographs in multiple WhatsApp groups, alerted the Mahila police, coordinated between different police units, and conducted ground searches.

At last in Saturday’s early hours, the police received the breakthrough when they located the child in a mango groove in the Gudluru mandal of Nellore district. By the time, the police reach the place, the kidnapper Dayamani, and her paramour Manikantha, have fled the scene, by abandoning the boy.

He appreciated the personnel’s shift and coordinated efforts and presented commendation certificates to DSP R Srinivasa Rao, Taluk CI K Ajay Kumar, I Town CI Nagaraju, Ii Town CI Srinivasa Rao, Rural CI N Srikanth Babu, Singarayakonda CI Hajarattaiah, and the SIs, Head Constables, and Constables for their exceptional work.