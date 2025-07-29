Prakasam SP receives complaints about fraudsters at PGRS

Ongole: District Superintendent of Police AR Damodar organised the weekly Public Grievance Redressal Programme (PGRS) at the district police office here on Monday to address citizen complaints.

During the programme, SP Damodar and the police officers listened to complainants who arrived from various parts of the district. They engaged in face-to-face discussions with petitioners, understanding the background of their complaints, and assured them of a swift resolution within legal parameters. The SP instructed the concerned police station officers to conduct immediate investigations in accordance with the law and ensure speedy justice for the affected parties. The program received complaints regarding family disputes, harassment by husbands and in-laws, cheating, job fraud, land disputes, and other issues.

Notable cases included a complaint from a Darsi mandal resident who was defrauded of Rs 1.80 lakh by someone from Duvvuru mandal, Kadapa district, who promised to sell a used tractor but later filed a false complaint against the victim.

Another complainant from Giddaluru reported being cheated of Rs 5.50 lakh by a person who falsely promised municipal employment and housing for his son, subsequently threatening the victim when asked to return the money.

The programme was attended by Women Police Station DSP Ramana Kumar, SC/ST Cell Inspector Durga Prasad, DTC Inspector Shamimulla, Traffic Inspector Pandu Rangarao, PGRS SI Janardan Rao, and other staff members.