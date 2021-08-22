Prakasam: Tipper lorry collides with tanker carrying HCL, no casualties

In a ghastly road accident that took place in Prakasam district, a tipper truck collided with a tanker carrying spirit (hydrochloric acid HCL). The tanker was wrecked in the incident. With a hole in the spirit tanker, the acid has been leaking and smoke is being released. The accident took place on the Anantapur-Amaravati National Highway near Bestawari Peta in the Prakasam district.



Going into details, the Spirit Hydrochloric Acid Tanker is on its way to Vizag Larus Lab Medicines Factory from Kurnool. The tanker collided head-on with a tanker on the Anantapur-Amravati national highway near Bestavaripeta in Prakasam district on Sunday morning, which caused the liquid in it to leak and release smoke. With that, the local people are panicking.

However, Bestavaripeta SI Madhava Rao reached the spot and conducted a rescue operation. Police patrolled the area to prevent people from entering and cleared the traffic without any hassle for motorists traveling on the highway. Police have registered a case over the accident and investigating it further. Police have come to a preliminary conclusion that the accident was due to the negligence of the tipper driver.