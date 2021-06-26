Prakasam: ZPHS students top NMMS Test for 3rd year in a row

Ongole: The students from the Zilla Parishad High School in Chandaluru of Prakasam district achieved top results in the state for the third year in a row in National Means cum Merit Scholarship test.

The National Means cum Merit Scholarship is a centrally sponsored scholarship scheme and is implemented by the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Human Resource Development. The Union government wishes to support the meritorious students from the economically weaker sections of society. The objective of the scholarship is to arrest the dropout rate of students at Class VIII and support them to continue their education.

The NMMS offers a scholarship of Rs 12000 per year for four years to one lakh students from all states and Union territories in the country. The Class VIII students are eligible to apply for the NMMS Test, and the number of scholarships for the state depends on the ratio of the total enrolment of the students in their batch.

The ZPHS Chandaluru recorded a hat trick in NMMS with the maximum number of students qualified for the scholarship in the district. The school student Gottipati Srujana scored 155 marks out of 180 and achieved state first rank. The State first rank is the second time in consecutive years for ZPHS Chandaluru.

The ZPHS headmaster Gumma Srinivasa Rao said that four students from the school stood in the top 10 ranks, while 22 other students achieved good ranks at the district level. He congratulated Srujana for achieving the first rank, Spandana for the fourth rank, Siva Tulasi for the sixth rank and Kavya for achieving the ninth rank in the district and said that the 26 students will receive a total of Rs 12.48 lakh in four years as scholarship. He said that the teaching and non-teaching staff, parents committee members and elders in the village appreciated the students who have achieved the means cum merit scholarship.