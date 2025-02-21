Prasanna Sree new AKNU Vice-Chancellor

Rajamahendravaram: Acharya Sattupati Prasanna Sree assumed charge as the new Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, she expressed her happiness for becoming the first tribal woman to hold this position and assured that she would lead Adikavi Nannaya University towards growth and development with collective support.

Acharya Prasanna Sree received a grand welcome from the university professors, faculty, non-teaching staff, and students. She paid floral tributes at the statue of Nannaya at Chalukya Dwaram and also at the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar near the Central Library. Later, she received the NCC Guard of Honour before proceeding to the Vice-Chancellor’s chamber, where she formally took charge amidst Vedic chants and prayers.

Faculty members from affiliated colleges in the twin Godavari districts and the Tadepalligudem campus extended their best wishes to the new Vice-Chancellor.

Following the ceremony, Acharya Prasanna Sree held a meeting with the faculty from various departments of the university to discuss future plans and initiatives.