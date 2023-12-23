Prashant Kishore and Lokesh spotted at Gannavaram Airport, likely to meet Chandrababu

Indian election strategist Prashant Kishore and Telugu Desam Party National President and former minister Nara Lokesh spotted at Gannavaram Airport.

It is likely that Prashant Kishore will meet at Chandrababu at latter's residence in Undavalli and discuss important issues in this meeting. It seems that there is a possibility to discuss the TDP's prospectus in the upcoming elections.

Earlier, Nara Lokesh, National General Secretary of Telugu Desam Party went to Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon. Prashant Kishore and Lokesh reached Gannavaram Airport from Hyderabad. Along with Prashant Kishore, members of Robin Sharma's team, who is a political strategist of TDP likely to meet Chandrababu

It may be recalled that Prashant Kishor played a major role for YSRCP victory in the last election.