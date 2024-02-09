Live
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
- LIC sells Rs. 75.20 crore equities in Indiabulls Housing Finance
- Udayagiri Constituency YSRCP Co-ordinator meets Nellore collector
- Want to play T20 WC and finish there: Warner hints at his T20I retirement
- TMC brings Privilege Motion against 6 BJP legislators, including LoP
- Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Introduces 'One Time Water Bill Settlement Scheme' To Address Billing Issues
On the 97th day, as part of the "Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam" padayatra
On the 97th day, as part of the "Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam" padayatra, the TDP leaders visited Satyavathi Nagar under Padugupadu village panchayat of Kovuru mandal and explained about the "Babu Surety Bhavishayat ki Guarantee" schemes and told how much benefit each house will get after the Telugu Desam government comes.
