Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam padayatra held in Kovuru

On the 97th day, as part of the "Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam" padayatra

On the 97th day, as part of the "Prathi Adugu Prajala Kosam" padayatra, the TDP leaders visited Satyavathi Nagar under Padugupadu village panchayat of Kovuru mandal and explained about the "Babu Surety Bhavishayat ki Guarantee" schemes and told how much benefit each house will get after the Telugu Desam government comes.



