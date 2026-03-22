Prathipati flays Jagan’s ‘divisive politics’

Guntur: Chilakaluripet MLA Prathipati Pulla Rao launched a scathing attack on YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that his leadership was driven by “misguided principles” and divisive politics.

In a statement on Saturday, Pulla Rao criticised what he described as a mindset that prioritises property and power over family values, claiming that such an approach defined Jagan’s five-year tenure.

He accused the former chief minister of misleading people into believing the state had progressed under his rule and said it was “shameful” to now portray the present government as ineffective.

He further alleged that Jagan and leaders of the YSRCP were exploiting religious sentiments for political gain. Warning against invoking Lord Venkateswara in political discourse, he said such actions would have serious consequences.

Pulla Rao contrasted this with the approach of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, stating that he and his family were devotedly serving Lord Venkateswara while focusing on the welfare of devotees. He alleged that, in contrast, Jagan and his associates were attempting to undermine the sanctity of the deity through a malicious campaign.