Preparations underway for the CII summit in Vizag, here is CM Naidu's schedule

The officials are finalising preparations for the 30th CII Partnership Summit set to take place in Visakhapatnam on November 14 and 15. In conjunction with the summit, details of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's itinerary during his four-day visit have been announced. The CM will travel directly from Rayachoti in Annamaya district this evening, arriving in Visakhapatnam at 6 PM to review preparations for the summit.

Tonight, Naidu will hold a meeting with Bharat Forge Vice Chairman Amit Kalyani. His schedule for November 13, 14, and 15 includes a series of one-on-one meetings, conferences, and both foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremonies.

November 13 (Thursday):

- The CM will engage with representatives from national and international organisations attending the summit.

- He is set to participate in the 'India-Europe Business Roundtable Meeting' at the Novotel Hotel, followed by the inaugural session on 'Partners in Progress: Sustainable Growth.'

- Additional meetings will be held with delegates from Taiwan, Italy, Sweden, and the Netherlands, as well as participation in a programme discussing the 'Vizag Economic Region.'

- The day will conclude with a final networking dinner.

November 14 (Friday):

- The CII Partnership Conference kicks off, featuring Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal as notable attendees.

- Highlights include the inauguration of the AP Pavilion and Naidu's special speech during the 'AI for Vikasit Bharat' session.

- Key announcements are expected, including the launch of Drone City and Space City in Andhra Pradesh, as well as an agreement for direct flight services to Singapore.

- The CM will also deliver a keynote address at the 'AP Reimagining Public Finance Summit' and lay the foundation stone for Lulu Mall in Visakhapatnam, followed by an interview with Business Today and a gala dinner.

November 15 (Saturday):

- Naidu plans further meetings with representatives from various countries, including Bahrain, New Zealand, Japan, Canada, and Mexico.

- Foundation stone laying ceremonies for major projects such as Google, Sri City, Raymond, and Indosol are scheduled.

- Sessions will cover topics like 'Green Hydrogen Valley', 'Sustainable Cities', and 'Andhra Tourism Vision,' culminating in a significant discussion on 'AI and the Future of Jobs.'

- The CM will conclude the day with a media briefing and a valedictory session.

The summit is expected to witness meetings with over 100 international representatives and the signing of more than 30 agreements. Key topics will include advancements in AI, space exploration, green hydrogen technology, tourism, MSME development, and finance. The event aims to enhance the brand image of Andhra Pradesh, attract substantial investments, and create employment opportunities for local youth. Chief Minister Naidu, accompanied by IT Minister Nara Lokesh and other officials, has actively promoted the summit through roadshows targeted at inviting industrialists from India and beyond. Anticipated agreements related to investments worth ₹10 lakh crore are also on the agenda.