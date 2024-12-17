President Draupadi Murmu emphasises Excellence and Health at Mangalagiri AIIMS First Convocation

President Draupadi Murmu served as the chief guest at the first convocation of Mangalagiri All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where she expressed her hopes for Indian women and young professionals to achieve excellence in various fields. The event, held recently, was marked by the presentation of gold medals to four distinguished students.

In her address, President Murmu offered prayers to Lord Panakala Swamy and extended her wishes for the blessings of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy upon the gathering. She commended the emerging young doctors, noting that a significant portion of the medical field now comprises women. "You will all be remembered as the first batch of AIIMS," she stated, emphasizing the importance of their future contributions.

The President conveyed the importance of health for all citizens, encouraging a collective focus on holistic well-being. "I wish for everyone in the country to prioritize their health. A daily commitment to a healthy lifestyle is essential," she remarked. She also advocated for the practice of yoga and pranayama as vital components of maintaining health.

Murmu stressed the need for medical education to translate into accessible health services, reiterating the goal of the Ayushman Bharat initiative to provide effective healthcare to the populace. She highlighted the crucial role of doctors in ensuring that everyone receives the necessary medical attention and encouraged young medical professionals to prioritize service above all.

In her closing remarks, President Murmu expressed her vision of a healthy and developed India, reinforcing the message that the dedication of young doctors will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal. The event was attended by dignitaries including Governor Nazir, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union AYUSH Minister Prakash Rao, and State Ministers Nara Lokesh and Satya Kumar Yadav.