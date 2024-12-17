President Draupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Gannavaram for AIIMS Convocation Ceremony

President Draupadi Murmu arrived at Gannavaram airport to a warm reception from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The dignitaries greeted her with a grand welcome, highlighting the significance of her visit to the state.

Upon her arrival, the President was accorded police honors before departing for AIIMS in Mangalagiri by road. She is scheduled to serve as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where graduates will be honored for their academic achievements.

The event promises to be a momentous occasion, marking a milestone for the students of AIIMS Mangalagiri and underscoring the importance of medical education in the region.