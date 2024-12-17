Live
- JP Nadda calls Cong to join 'anti-democracy day' observance, slams Emergency, Article 370 in RS
- 3rd Test: Jadeja's gritty half-century drags India to 201/7 at tea on Day 4
- President Draupadi Murmu receives warm welcome in Gannavaram for AIIMS Convocation Ceremony
- New York state judge lets Trump’s conviction in hush money case stand
- GreenLine expands green logistics footprint with Exide Industries partnership
- PM Modi pays tribute to Tulsi Gowda, calls her a guiding light for environmental conservation
- 'I ain't holding back': Stokes disappointed with fresh hamstring injury
- Is It Difficult for Pushpa 2 to Break Even Overseas?
- Canada political crisis deepens, PM Trudeau faces fresh calls for resignation
- McCullum hails Southee's longevity as pacer retires from Test cricket
President Draupadi Murmu arrived at Gannavaram airport to a warm reception from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. The dignitaries greeted her with a grand welcome, highlighting the significance of her visit to the state.
Upon her arrival, the President was accorded police honors before departing for AIIMS in Mangalagiri by road. She is scheduled to serve as the chief guest at the convocation ceremony of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where graduates will be honored for their academic achievements.
The event promises to be a momentous occasion, marking a milestone for the students of AIIMS Mangalagiri and underscoring the importance of medical education in the region.
