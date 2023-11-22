  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

President of India Draupadi Murmu to visit Puttaparthi today

President of India Draupadi Murmu
x

President of India Draupadi Murmu(File Photo)

Highlights

President of India Draupadi Murmu, will be visiting Puttaparthi in Sri Satyasai district on Wednesday

President of India Draupadi Murmu, will be visiting Puttaparthi in Sri Satyasai district on Wednesday. The details of her visit were disclosed by Collector Arun Babu on Tuesday. The president will leave Odisha at 2.05 pm and arrive at Puttaparthi Sathya Sai Airport at 2.35 pm. From there, she will travel by road to Prashanthi Nilayam, reaching there at 2.45 pm.

At 3.05 pm, the President will visit Sathya Sai Mahasamadhi in Saikulwant Mandir. Following that, she will participate in the 42nd graduation ceremony of Sathya Sai Institute of Higher Learning. As part of the ceremony, 21 students will be awarded gold medals at 3.35 pm.

The President will deliver a speech after the award ceremony. At 4.20 pm, she will travel back to Sathya Sai Airport by road and then take a special flight to Delhi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X