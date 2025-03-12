Prevent dumping of waste at graveyards: Municipal Commissioner

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to take steps to check the dumping of waste in graveyards making them unclean. Mourya along with the officials of Health, Engineering, and Town Planning departments inspected Harischandra Smasanavatika, Dhobi ghat, Sundaraiah Nagar and Scavenger’s Colony on Tuesday and found that waste was dumped in the burial grounds and urged the officials to take immediate steps for cleaning up the graveyards including Harischandra Smasanavatika and also ensure no dumping of waste in graveyards.

She also directed the officials to provide required facilities for the performance of funerals in the graveyard. Later, the Municipal Commissioner inspected the Dhobi ghat and interacted with the people in the nearby colonies. The residents explained the problems they were facing.

Mourya urged the officials to prepare a plan for providing basic infrastructure facilities at the Scavengers Colony and other colonies. She wanted the health officials to take up cleaning of the localities on a daily basis.