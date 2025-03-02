Prevention of migration from Seema is our goa says Lokesh

Kurnool : Education, IT and electronics minister Nara Lokesh said that their primary goal is to prevent migration from Rayalaseema. He visited Mantralayam in Kurnool district on Saturday and participated in the Sri Raghavendra Swami Guru Vaibhavotsavam celebrations.

These festivities are scheduled to take place for six days, starting from Saturday, March 1. The birth anniversary of Sri Raghavendra Swami will be celebrated on March 6. On the first day of the festival, the minister attended as the chief guest.

On the auspicious occasion of Sri Raghavendra Swami ascending the spiritual throne, the 404th Paduka PattabhishekaMahotsavam was conducted under the aegis of MathadhipathiSubudhendra Teertha Swami. Lokesh participated in the event and received the blessings of Swami.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “Sri Raghavendra Swami is a deity who fulfils devotees’ wishes. I am delighted to be part of the Guru Vaibhavotsavam celebrations. The coalition government aims to ensure the well-being and happiness of the people. We are working tirelessly toward this goal. Our primary objective is to prevent migration from Rayalaseema. I pray for good rainfall and seek the blessings of the people and the Lord.”

After the PattabhishekaMahotsavam, MathadhipathiSubudhendra Teertha Swami honoured Lokesh with a shawl and presented him with a commemorative memento. He also offered special blessings.

Earlier, when the minister arrived at the temple, the temple authorities welcomed him with a Poornakumbha reception. Before visiting Sri Raghavendra Swami, he offered special prayers to Manchalamma Ammavaru, the village Goddess and received her blessings.

Following the PattabhishekaMahotsavam, Lokesh took part in the Rathotsavam (chariot festival) held at the temple. Accompanied by traditional music and a large gathering of devotees, he pulled the chariot. The temple premises echoed with the chanting of Sri Raghavendra Swami’s name. Later, he received teerthaprasadams.

Lokesh inaugurated a newly constructed shopping complex within the temple premises.

Collector P Ranjith Basha, joint collector Dr B Navya, assistant collector Challa Kalyani, TDP district in-charge P Tikka Reddy and others accompanied Lokesh besides MLC and MLAs.