Previous TTD board looted pilgrims’ money, slams Bhanu

TTD trust board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy inspecting the chowltries which are under construction in Tirupati on Saturday
Tirupati: TTD trust board member and senior BJP leader G Bhanu Prakash Reddy said the trust board will review all the decisions taken in the board meetings held from 2019-24 during YSRCP rule.
Reddy on Saturday inspected the construction of the 2nd and 3rd chowltries which are under construction for the cost of Rs 500 crore
He alleged that the previous trust board for the sake of commissions demolished the 2nd and 3rd chowltries to take up new construction though the old one is strong and had 10 more years life.
The previous trust board during the YSRCP rule turned the Dharmika Kshetram (holy place) into Dhanarjana Kshetram (centre for earning money).
The devotees donated their entire money (Niluvu Dopidi) but the previous trust board looted all the money, he alleged.
The trust board in the coming days will review all the previous decisions and also splurging of TTD money for dubious purposes.
Reddy also said the present trust board is committed to protect the pilgrims’ interests and also take concrete steps to check any misuse of pilgrims’ (TTD) money.
BJP state spokes person Samanchi Srinivas, Varaprasad, Ponaganti Bhaskar were present.