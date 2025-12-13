Prez Murmu, PM Modi & CM Naidu express grief

Amaravati: President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed their grief over the accident through their social media handles.

“Pained to know about the loss of lives in a tragic bus accident in Alluri Sitharama Raju District of Andhra Pradesh. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his shock over the bus accident in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, calling the loss of lives “deeply painful”. He conveyed his condolences to the victims’ families and wished those injured speedy recovery. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu expressed his shock over the tragedy and said he was deeply saddened by the deaths.

"The accident involving a private bus carrying passengers near Chittoor district in Alluri Sitarama Raju has deeply shaken us. It is heartbreaking that several lives were lost in this accident. I have spoken with the officials regarding the accident and gathered details about the assistance being provided to the affected individuals. I have instructed the officials to take all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive better medical aid. The government will stand by the families of those who lost their lives in the accident," Chief Minister said.

The state government announced payment of an ex gratia sum of Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 2 lakh for those seriously injured.