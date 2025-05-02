Prime Minister Modi Receives Warm Welcome at Gannavaram Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Gannavaram Airport to a grand welcome from local officials. Notable figures including Assembly Speaker Ayyannapatrudu, Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnamraju, and various ministers were present to greet him. Following his arrival, the Prime Minister made his way to Velagapudi, where he was met by Governor Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Among the prominent attendees welcoming Modi were:

- AP Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

- AP Assembly Speaker Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu

- AP Assembly Deputy Speaker Raghuramakrishnam Raju

- AP Revenue Minister Angani Satya Prasad

- AP Labour Minister Vasansetty Subhash

- Anakapalle MP CM Ramesh

- Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balasouri

- Rajya Sabha MP Paka Venkata Satyanarayana

- Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkat Rao

- MLC Somu Veerraju

- MLC Konidala Nagababu

- MLC Panchamarthi Anuradha

- Vijayawada West MLA Yelamanchili Sujana Chowdhury

- Kaikalur MLA Kamineni Srinivasa Rao

- Vizag North MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju

- Maidukuru MLA C. Adinarayana Reddy

- Former Rajya Sabha MP Kambhampati Rammohan Rao

- Special Secretary G Ananth Ramu

- ADGP Anjani Kumar

- Krishna District Collector DK Balaji

- Krishna District SP Sri R Gangadhar

The Prime Minister is set to lay the foundation stone for the Amaravati re-opening works shortly. These ceremonial events will take place from the floor of Parliament, during which Modi will inaugurate a total of 18 projects valued at Rs. 57,940 crore, including significant