Priority to provide hassle-free darshan to common devotees

Vijayawada : Thousands of devotees offered prayers as Goddess Kanaka Durga gave darshan in Annapurna Devi Alankaram on the third day of Dasara celebrations on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday.

A devotee Chebrolu Pullaiah of Guntur presented silver peacock to the presiding deity and handed it over to temple executive officer K S Rama Rao.

Meanwhile, a couple Ankulayya and Rajeswari of Kondepi in Prakasam district presented golden Mangalasutrams worth Rs 16.5 lakh.



District collector G Srujana who inspected the arrangements for the devotees waiting in queue said that their first priority is to provide hassle-free darshan to common people.

She said the VIPs should visit the temple in the allotted time from 8 am to 10 am and 2 pm to 4 pm to prevent inconvenience to common devotees. Earlier, the District Collector went round the queue lines and enquired with people over the facilities.

She directed the officials to provide all facilities to devotees waiting in queue lines.

She said officials should act in a coordinated manner to provide facilities to devotees. Later, she offered prayers at the temple. Temple authorities presented Seshavastram, photo of Goddess Kanaka Durga and Prasadam to the Collector. Vijayawada Commissioner of Police SV Rajasekhar Babu said that they were taking feedback and advice from Utsava committee members to provide hassle-free darshan to devotees.

He said those in Rs 300 queue line can complete the darshan of the presiding deity within half-an-hour. He said the police were regulating the traffic to prevent inconvenience to devotees.

Undi MLA K Raghurama Krishnam Raju offered prayers at the temple and said that he sought the blessings of presiding deity for economic prosperity of the State.