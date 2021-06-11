Priority will be given to agricultural mechanisation in AP, says Agriculture Commissioner Arun Kumar

Andhra Pradesh agriculture commissioner Arun Kumar said that the government is giving priority to agricultural mechanisation in the state. He told the media on Friday that machine service centers would be set up at the level of Rythu Bharosa Centres by the end of June. He said 3,250 YSR machine service centers were being set up through farmer associations.

He recalled that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assurance that a subsidy would be given to farmers on July 8. He directed the companies to provide quality machinery to the farmers at reasonable prices. He warned that the companies' dealers would be blacklisted if they did not cooperate.

On the other hand, agriculture Minister Kursala Kannababu on Thursday said the state government was ready to buy every grain.. Farmers are advised to duly register their names and crop details in the e-crop portal through Farmer Assurance Centers (RBKs). As a result, farmers in other states will not be able to sell their crops in AP. Kannababu reviewed the situation on Thursday with ministers Kodali Nani and M. Sankara Narayana at the Velagapudi Secretariat on crop procurement and micro-farming.

He said that apart from going directly to the farmers 'farms through RBKs without the involvement of intermediaries and buying grain at the minimum support price, cash was being deposited in the farmers' accounts within 21 days.