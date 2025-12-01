Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Says Real ‘Drama’ Is Blocking Debate on Public Issues in Parliament

New Delhi:Congress general secretary and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that raising public-interest issues in Parliament is not “drama,” but preventing discussions on them is. Her remarks came shortly after the Prime Minister accused the opposition of using Parliament to vent frustration after electoral losses, urging that the Winter Session be utilised for constructive and result-oriented debate rather than political theatrics.

Responding to his comments ahead of the sixth session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Rajya Sabha, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said Parliament exists to address urgent public concerns such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists and severe air pollution. She argued that the real issue is the refusal to allow democratic debate on matters that directly affect citizens, questioning why crucial topics are being sidelined.

Meanwhile, sources said parties in the INDIA bloc have decided to make the SIR controversy their top agenda in both Houses, with a consensus that it will be taken up first for debate during the ongoing Winter Session.