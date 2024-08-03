Probe into ‘irregularities’ in GDCC Bank, Collector urged

Guntur : Prathipadu MLA Burla Ramanjaneyulu urged Guntur District Collector S Nagalakshmi to order an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the GDCC Bank.

He submitted a memorandum to Collector Nagalakshmi and SP Satish Babu here on Friday.

He alleged that during the YSRCP government rule, loans were sanctioned on fake Pattadar passbooks in the GDCCs and Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies. He alleged that the GDCC Bank general body members have created fake Pattadar passbooks and took loans in the names of benamis.

He demanded the officials to book cheating cases on the bank’s old general body members and seize the properties of the farmers who have taken loans with fake Pattadar passbooks.

He urged the officials to constitute a committee to inquire into irregularities in the bank.