Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB Variant Launched in India: Price, Features & Availability

Realme has launched a new 512GB storage variant of the 14 Pro Plus in India, offering more space for users. Priced at Rs. 37,999, it comes with a Rs. 3,000 bank discount, making it available for Rs. 34,999

Realme has expanded its 14 Pro Plus series by launching a new 512GB storage variant in India. Previously, the device was available in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB options. The latest variant caters to users needing additional storage.

The Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB is priced at Rs. 37,999, but buyers can avail a Rs. 3,000 bank discount, reducing the price to Rs. 34,999. The first sale is scheduled for March 6 at 12 PM, available on Flipkart, Realme India's official website, and select offline stores.

Pricing of All Variants

  • 8GB+128GB – Rs. 29,999
  • 8GB+256GB – Rs. 31,999
  • 12GB+256GB – Rs. 34,999
  • 12GB+512GB – Rs. 37,999 (Rs. 34,999 with discount)

The 512GB variant is available in Pearl White and Suede Grey, while the previous models also include a Bikaner Purple option.

Realme 14 Pro Plus: Key Specifications & Features

Display & Software

The smartphone features a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. Running on Realme UI 6 (based on Android 14), the device ensures smooth performance.

Performance & Storage

Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, the phone offers LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring efficient multitasking and faster data access.

Camera Setup

  • Rear Cameras:
    • 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
    • 8MP ultra-wide sensor
    • 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
  • Front Camera:
    • 32MP selfie shooter

Battery & Charging

Equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, the Realme 14 Pro Plus supports 80W fast charging, allowing quick power-ups.

Connectivity & Additional Features

The device includes IP68/IP69 certification, making it water and dust-resistant. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.

With its expanded storage and premium features, the Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB is an excellent choice for users seeking high performance and ample space.

