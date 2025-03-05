Live
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 5, 2025: Exclusive Rewards and How to Redeem
- JPNCE and HIEE Sign Mutual Understanding Agreement to Benefit Students
- Cabinet approves scheme to prevent, control livestock diseases with Rs.3,880 cr outlay
- Maintaining healthy smiles and educating individuals on proper oral hygiene
- Rescue Efforts at SLBC Tunnel Intensify as Teams Work Against Time
- Daily Scams You May Not Expect — and How to Guard Yourself Fraud Leader Viraj Soni Explains
- Telangana Plans Urban Parks and Tourism Boost in Pre-Budget Push
- RJD MLA Mukesh Yadav raises Ganga pollution issue in Bihar Assembly
- Naveen Patnaik accuses Odisha govt of trying to erase Biju Babu's glorious legacy
- Cabinet approves two ropeway projects worth Rs 6,811 crore at Kedarnath, Hemkund Sahib
Just In
Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB Variant Launched in India: Price, Features & Availability
Realme has launched a new 512GB storage variant of the 14 Pro Plus in India, offering more space for users. Priced at Rs. 37,999, it comes with a Rs. 3,000 bank discount, making it available for Rs. 34,999
Realme has expanded its 14 Pro Plus series by launching a new 512GB storage variant in India. Previously, the device was available in 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, and 12GB+256GB options. The latest variant caters to users needing additional storage.
The Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB is priced at Rs. 37,999, but buyers can avail a Rs. 3,000 bank discount, reducing the price to Rs. 34,999. The first sale is scheduled for March 6 at 12 PM, available on Flipkart, Realme India's official website, and select offline stores.
Pricing of All Variants
- 8GB+128GB – Rs. 29,999
- 8GB+256GB – Rs. 31,999
- 12GB+256GB – Rs. 34,999
- 12GB+512GB – Rs. 37,999 (Rs. 34,999 with discount)
The 512GB variant is available in Pearl White and Suede Grey, while the previous models also include a Bikaner Purple option.
Realme 14 Pro Plus: Key Specifications & Features
Display & Software
The smartphone features a 6.83-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. Running on Realme UI 6 (based on Android 14), the device ensures smooth performance.
Performance & Storage
Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, the phone offers LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, ensuring efficient multitasking and faster data access.
Camera Setup
- Rear Cameras:
- 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization)
- 8MP ultra-wide sensor
- 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom
- Front Camera:
- 32MP selfie shooter
Battery & Charging
Equipped with a 6,000mAh battery, the Realme 14 Pro Plus supports 80W fast charging, allowing quick power-ups.
Connectivity & Additional Features
The device includes IP68/IP69 certification, making it water and dust-resistant. It supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.
With its expanded storage and premium features, the Realme 14 Pro Plus 512GB is an excellent choice for users seeking high performance and ample space.