Dyson Introduces New Supersonic r™ Hair Dryer Bringing Professional Hairstyling Home

Dyson’s Most Powerful, Yet Lightest Hair Dryer A year ago, Dyson unveiled a revolutionary new professional hair dryer enabled by new power-dense technologies. It has a new technology streamlined heater, the Dyson Hyperdymium™ motor, and intelligent Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) sensors in attachments which communicate with the hair dryer, automatically adjusting the motor and heater to deliver optimal airflow and temperature. The Dyson Supersonic r™ hair dryer is Dyson’s most powerful, yet lightest and most precise hair dryer to date. 30% smaller, 20% lighter, and more manoeuvrable than the original Supersonic™ hair dryer, it delivers fast drying, smoother and shinier results. Developed and tested with professionals, the machine has only been available for stylists to purchase so far, being unveiled at Fashion Week in the A/W24 season. It has since become an essential in the kits of talent such as Sam McKnight, Eugene Souleiman and Lacy Redway, who choose the Dyson Supersonic r™ hair dryer for its enhanced manoeuvrability, comfort and precision. Following participation in design reviews with Dyson engineers over five years, Matthew Collins, Global Styling Ambassador at Dyson, says “this is the best blowdryer I have ever used”. Elsewhere, Stylist Anthony Turner, backstage at the Issey Miyake A/W24 show, describes the machine as “a magic wand”, and stylist Gary Gill says, “at first glance it is visually astonishing, even strange. But I like it. I felt like it could never work, but it’s the complete opposite.” Today, Dyson announces that the Dyson Supersonic r™ hair dryer will be available for general sale, making salon-finishes open to all. The announcement comes following demand from users hungry to achieve high-quality results at home between appointments. The machine will be available in two new colours – Ceramic Pink, inspired by the orient of a pearl, and Jasper Plum, inspired by the rare purple jasper gemstone (exclusive to dyson.com). Our Lightest Hair Dryer is Rich in Fashion History





Dyson has a long history of innovative collaborations in fashion. As far back as 2007, Dyson collaborated with designer Issey Miyake on a runway collection, “The Wind”. Upon entering the beauty space in 2016, they worked with stylists and models in the backstage environment to improve styling experiences and hair health. In 2024, Dyson introduced their newest solution backstage at iconic Fashion Week shows such as Chloe, Stella McCartney, and Issey Miyake. Reflecting on the long-standing friendships behind Dyson’s partnership with these shows, especially Issey Miyake, James Dyson shared in an exclusive backstage interview, “It’s an emotional time because he’s no longer with us. But it’s lovely to be back and to see the Dysons they are using at a fashion show.”









For the A/W25 season, Dyson will be partnering with the Chloe show on 6 March, styling models backstage for the runway with lead session stylist, Gary Gill. Gill used Dyson’s professional range in ‘24 at the first show imagined by new Creative Director, Chemena Kamali. It was a collection that paid homage to the late 1970s, a decade when the natural beauty of women was celebrated but also their courage and strength. Gill created a look that was as effortless as it was natural, altering between loose, subtly curled hair and relaxed low buns. The A/W25 looks will be released on 6 March after the show, and the stage is set for another inspiring moment in fashion and beauty.







