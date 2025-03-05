Live
Just In
Actor Ranya Rao Arrested for Smuggling Rs 17.29 Crore in Gold at Bengaluru Airport
Actor Ranya Rao, daughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) at Bengaluru airport for attempting to smuggle gold worth Rs 12 crore.
The 33-year-old, who began her acting career in the 2014 Kannada film Maanikya, had flown in from Dubai on an Emirates flight. She and two companions were almost through airport security when DRI officers, acting on a tip-off, stopped them for a search.
The officers found 14.2 kg of gold bars concealed on her person, valued at Rs 12.56 crore. The DRI then searched her home on Lavelle Road in Bengaluru and recovered more items, including gold jewellry worth Rs 2.06 crore and Rs 2.67 crore in Indian currency.
Ranya Rao was arrested and remanded in judicial custody under the Customs Act, 1962. The total seizure amounted to Rs 17.29 crore, marking one of the largest gold smuggling busts at the airport recently.
Reports suggest that Ranya had made frequent short trips to Gulf countries, which drew the DRI’s attention. She is the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, who married a woman with two daughters from her previous marriage, Ranya being one of them.