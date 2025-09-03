Prof Anusha invents AI-enabled biosensor

Vijayawada: Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering Dr P Anusha at Prasad V Potluri Siddhartha Institute of Technology (PVPSIT), designed and developed a unique AI-enabled biosensor that detects vital human biological parameters, according to a communiqué from the PVPSIT here on Tuesday.

She has been sanctioned a research grant of Rs 16.55 lakh by the Department of Science and Technology - Science and Engineering Research Board (DST SERB) for her innovative proposal “AI Enabled Bio Sensor to Control.” This sensor has been rigorously tested on over 1,000 human samples, allowing the AI model to intelligently learn and adapt to various physiological conditions.

As a result, the system has proven capable of offering personalised thermal comfort, especially benefiting physically challenged individuals, bedridden patients, elderly people, and others who cannot independently adjust their environment.

This novel idea has been patented under both design and utility categories at IP India.

The Management of PVPSIT, including Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education, Principal Dr K Sivaji Babu, Head of the Department Dr B Raghu Kumar, and the entire faculty and student community congratulated Dr Anusha.