Live
- Anthem Biosciences IPO GMP Today: Premium at ₹143
- Widespread Bomb Threats Target 40 Private Schools In Bengaluru
- Prof Madabhushi lauds scholarly environment at NSU
- Fatal Traffic Incidents Claim Four Lives On Delhi-Haridwar Route During Kanwar Yatra
- Religious Groups Protest Poultry Advertisement Using Sacred River Name
- Elon Musk breaks silence on Astronomer CEO Andy Byron’s apology over Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ incident.
- High Court Judge Challenges Supreme Court Panel's Cash Discovery Report
- Govt to hire pvt firm for flood control dept’s social media strategy
- Chief minister to visit Tirupati tomorrow
- Amarnath Yatra suspended in Jammu due to bad weather
Prof Madabhushi lauds scholarly environment at NSU
Prof Madabhushi Sridhar Acharya, former RTI Commissioner, currently Dean of Mahindra University School of Law, visited the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati.
Tirupati: Prof Madabhushi Sridhar Acharya, former RTI Commissioner, currently Dean of Mahindra University School of Law, visited the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati.
On his visit, Registrar Kadiyam Venkata Narayana Rao briefed him on the university’s ongoing activities, the range of courses offered, and other key developments.
Prof Sridhar toured various departments to observe and engage with the teaching and research efforts in Sanskrit studies. He paid special attention to the Department of Education, where he reviewed programmes such as the Four-Year Integrated BA-BEd and MEd courses in Sanskrit.
At the Department of Yoga Science, he watched students perform diverse yoga asanas and commended their skill and dedication. He also visited the Computer Science laboratory and the Manuscript Preservation Centre housed in the Central library. There, he personally examined ancient manuscripts and enquired about the scripts and languages in which these foundational texts are preserved. He expressed his admiration for the NSU’s scholarly environment which blends Sanskrit knowledge with modern learning.
Public Relations Officer Prof V Ramesh Babu, APRO Dr Kanapala Kumar, and Associate Professors from the Department of Education, Dr P Madhava Rao and Dr A Sekhar Reddy, were present during the visit.