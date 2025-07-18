Prof Madabhushi lauds scholarly environment at NSU

Tirupati: Prof Madabhushi Sridhar Acharya, former RTI Commissioner, currently Dean of Mahindra University School of Law, visited the National Sanskrit University in Tirupati.

On his visit, Registrar Kadiyam Venkata Narayana Rao briefed him on the university’s ongoing activities, the range of courses offered, and other key developments.

Prof Sridhar toured various departments to observe and engage with the teaching and research efforts in Sanskrit studies. He paid special attention to the Department of Education, where he reviewed programmes such as the Four-Year Integrated BA-BEd and MEd courses in Sanskrit.

At the Department of Yoga Science, he watched students perform diverse yoga asanas and commended their skill and dedication. He also visited the Computer Science laboratory and the Manuscript Preservation Centre housed in the Central library. There, he personally examined ancient manuscripts and enquired about the scripts and languages in which these foundational texts are preserved. He expressed his admiration for the NSU’s scholarly environment which blends Sanskrit knowledge with modern learning.

Public Relations Officer Prof V Ramesh Babu, APRO Dr Kanapala Kumar, and Associate Professors from the Department of Education, Dr P Madhava Rao and Dr A Sekhar Reddy, were present during the visit.