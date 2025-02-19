Prof Prasanna Sree appointed as Vice-Chancellor of AKNU

Rajamahendravaram: The Government has issued orders appointing Prof Sattupati Prasanna Sree as the new Vice-Chancellor of Adikavi Nannaya University. Currently serving as a Professor in the Department of English at Andhra University, Prof Prasanna Sree has made remarkable contributions to the preservation of endangered tribal languages and the field of linguistics.

She has played a pivotal role in developing scripts for 19 tribal languages, including Bhagat, Gadaba, Kolami, and Konda Dora, making her the first woman to achieve this significant milestone. Recognising her outstanding contributions, she was honoured with the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar by the then President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, on International Women’s Day in 2022.

With an extensive teaching career spanning 38 years, Prof Prasanna Sree has actively worked on various linguistic and literary reforms. Her dedication to academics and research has earned her multiple accolades, including the Best Teacher Award, Best Woman Speaker Award, Girijana Araka Brahma Award, Dalit Sahitya Academy Award, Women Achievers Award, and Indian Indigenous Scripters Award.

She has successfully completed a major research project titled “Translating of Tribal Oratures – A Study,” sanctioned by the UGC, New Delhi, from 2005-2008, with a grant of Rs 4.47 lakh. Additionally, her books have been prescribed for various universities.

Her work “A Psychodynamics of the Women in the Post-Modern Literature of the East and the West” has been prescribed as suggested reading for Post Graduate Students of the English Department at North Maharashtra University since June 2015.

Her poetry collection “Shades of Silence” (2005, Susheeth Publications) was prescribed for MA English students of Andhra University from 2009-2012. Another poetry collection, “Spring at My Window (Collection from Whispers Within),” was prescribed for BA English of Central Tribal University, Visakhapatnam, in 2019. Her poetry has also been the subject of academic research. An M Phil dissertation titled “Thematic Analysis of Prasanna Sree’s Poetry” was completed by KVBT Sundari at Madurai Kamaraj University in 2005.

Her tenure is expected to bring new dimensions to higher education and linguistic research at the university.