Prof Uma appointed as regular V-C of SPMVV

Tirupati: Prof Vennam Uma, a distinguished academician and administrator, has been appointed as the regular Vice-Chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV), Tirupati.

She has been serving as in-charge Vice-Chancellor since July 2024 and previously also held the in-charge position from October 2018 to January 2020. Adding to her extensive administrative experience, she also served as the Rector of the university from March 2016 to March 2020.

Her leadership at SPMVV spans several key roles, including Dean of Social Sciences and Law (2007-2009) and Director of Admissions (2013-2014). She joined SPMVV as a lecturer in 1983, the year of the university’s inception and worked in various capacities since then. She holds a Master of Social Work degree from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) and earned her PhD abroad.

With 41 years of postgraduate teaching experience, she has mentored numerous scholars and contributed extensively to research, with 23 international and 47 national publications, along with two books to her credit.

A recipient of the Commonwealth Academic Staff Scholarship at the University of East Anglia, UK, Prof Uma brings a wealth of academic and administrative expertise to her new role. She will officially assume charge as Vice-Chancellor on Wednesday for a three-year tenure. Expressing her gratitude, she thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh for entrusting her with the responsibility.