  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Prof Vani takes charge as Dean in SPMVV

Prof Vani takes charge as Dean in SPMVV
x
Highlights

ProfC Vani assumed charge as Dean of Social Sciences, Humanities and Management of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday.

Tirupati: ProfC Vani assumed charge as Dean of Social Sciences, Humanities and Management of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday. Prof Vani is a professor in the department of communication and journalism, having a teaching experience of 36 years.

She published more than 30 articles and edited three books. She has guided six PhDs so far. She is EC member of Central Institute of foreign languages, visitor's nominee to Visva Bharati University, Kolkata and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X