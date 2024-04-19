Live
- Gurumoorthy appears to be ahead of pack
- Ongole: Plea to vote for Congress for development
- CM bus yatra draws huge crowds
- From a doctor to a politician, Thanuja Rani looks forward to serve society
- Hyderabad: ‘Modi govt contributed Rs10 lakh cr for TS development in a decade’
- YSRCP, TDP candidates file nominations
- Hyderabad: Kishan reddy presents report to Secunderabad LS constituents
- Lavu, Chadalavada file nominations
- Vizag to be developed on various fronts: Education Minister
- IIIT Hyd launches new dual degree programme in geospatial technology
Just In
Prof Vani takes charge as Dean in SPMVV
Highlights
ProfC Vani assumed charge as Dean of Social Sciences, Humanities and Management of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday.
Tirupati: ProfC Vani assumed charge as Dean of Social Sciences, Humanities and Management of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday. Prof Vani is a professor in the department of communication and journalism, having a teaching experience of 36 years.
She published more than 30 articles and edited three books. She has guided six PhDs so far. She is EC member of Central Institute of foreign languages, visitor's nominee to Visva Bharati University, Kolkata and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS