Prof Vani takes charge as Dean in SPMVV

Tirupati: ProfC Vani assumed charge as Dean of Social Sciences, Humanities and Management of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) on Thursday. Prof Vani is a professor in the department of communication and journalism, having a teaching experience of 36 years.

She published more than 30 articles and edited three books. She has guided six PhDs so far. She is EC member of Central Institute of foreign languages, visitor's nominee to Visva Bharati University, Kolkata and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Central University, Lucknow.