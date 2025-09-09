Programme on empowerment of SC farmers with millet production held

Kurnool: A special programme on “Empowerment of Scheduled Caste Farmers through Millet Production, Value Addition and Inputs Distribution” was successfully organised on Monday at ICAR-KVK, Banavasi, Kurnool.

The event was jointly organised by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Millets Research (IIMR), Hyderabad and ICAR-KVK Banavasi (ANGRAU) under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) component of the Global Center of Excellence on Millets (Shree Anna), ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad.

ICAR-IIMR, Scientists Dr A Kalaisekar, Dr K Srinivasa Babu, Dr Sangappa along with Dr K Raghavendra Chowdhary (Scientist and Head, ICAR-KVK, Banavasi, ANGRAU), Dr S Md. Khadri, ADA, Yemmiganur Varalakshmi, DAO, Kurnool Dr M Jyotsna, Scientist (Millets), RARS Nandyal participated in the programme as guests and distributed free inputs like quality seeds, farm implements, and tarpaulins to farmers. The programme addressed the need of promoting millet cultivation and creating better livelihood opportunities for Scheduled Caste farmers through value addition.

Technical sessions were conducted by scientists and experts from ICAR-IIMR and ICAR-KVK, Banavasi, ANGRAU on improved advanced millet cultivation practices, processing technologies, and market opportunities.

Further 15 stalls showcasing the millet value added products, advancements in agri inputs, technologies nurtured by Banavasi KVKs, FPO stalls, live millet recipe cooking demonstrations were arranged during this programme.

Addressing the gathering, Dr A Kalaisekar highlighted the importance of ICAR-IIMR, Hyderabad initiatives under SCSP component in promotion of advanced millet technologies developed by IIMR to SC farmers.

The programme concluded with distribution of millet seeds, farm implements and tarpaulins to farmers.

The programme witnessed active participation of farmers, scientists, extension functionaries, agriculture department officials and local stakeholders.

Farmers expressed their gratitude for the support extended under the SCSP initiative and showed keen interest in adopting millet-based farming and enterprise models.