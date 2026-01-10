Prohibitory orders imposed in NTR district limits

Vijayawada: In a bid to maintain public order and ensure peaceful conditions, prohibitory orders under Section 30 of Police Act, 1861, have been imposed across the NTR district Police Commissionerate limits. The orders will remain in force from January 10 to April 9.

In this connection, NTR district Police Commissioner and Additional District Magistrate (Metropolitan) SV Rajashekar Babu issued a press release here on Friday. He stated the prohibitory orders were imposed as part of precautionary security measures to prevent inconvenience to the public, avert any disruption to peace and tranquillity, and avoid untoward incidents. The move, he said, is aimed at ensuring the smooth maintenance of law and order within the police Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Further, he said no public meetings, assemblies, processions, demonstrations, or dharnas would be permitted within the police Commissionerate limits without prior permission from police authorities during prohibitory orders are in effect. The restrictions are intended to regulate public gatherings and ensure that daily life is not disrupted, he added.

The Police Commissioner cautioned that strict legal action would be taken against individuals or organisations found violating the prohibitory orders. Public have been urged to cooperate with police and adhere to the restrictions in the larger interest of public safety and harmony.