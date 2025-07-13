Promises will be fulfilled in phased manner: Narayana

Nellore: Minister of Municipal Administration & Urban Development Ponguru Narayana has asserted that all promises made to people during 2024 elections will be fullfilled in a phased manner.

As part of ongoing State government’s prestigious ‘Suparipalanalo Tholi Adugu’ programme, the M&U Minister visited 46 & 50 divisions in Nellore city on Saturday.

On the occasion, the Minister detailed the welfare schemes of the coliation government to the people and appealed to them to bless Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for going ahead with more developmental activities in coming days.

Narayana pointed out that the State exchequer was totally emptied due to the mindless decisions adopted by the previous YSRCP government.

“ During his five year tenure, former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy always concentrated about how to loot the public money instead of thinking about the welfare of State, “ he alleged.

Due to the misrule of previous regime, the coalition government was now grappling with financial crisis, he said.

Though there was fund crunch, the coalition government has been fulfilling all promises, the Minister pointed out. Measures are being taken to soon implement ‘Annadatha Sukheebhava’ scheme.

Narayana said that people felt happy and safe during the coalition government’s rule during the last one year. He said the State government was ensuring that all eligible derive benefit from the welfare schemes.

Former municipal chairman Tallapaka Anuradha, former ZPTC Vijetha Reddy and others were present.