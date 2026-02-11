Promote arts to nurture student talent: Padma Subrahmanyam

Tirupati: Padma Vibhushan awardee and renowned Bharatanatyam dance scholar Dr Padma Subrahmanyam said that promoting arts is the best way to bring out the hidden talents and skills of students.

She advised young artists to identify their abilities and move forward with confidence and dedication. She was addressing students, faculty members, and artists during a workshop held on Tuesday at the Mahati Auditorium organised by the National Sanskrit University, Tirupati.

The workshop was organised as part of the ongoing Cultural Youth Festival of the university. During the session, Dr Padma Subrahmanyam explained key aspects of classical dance and spoke in detail about how dance should be practised in a traditional and disciplined manner.

She noted that Bharata Muni’s Natya Shastra, written thousands of years ago, already contains rich knowledge related to music, literature, instruments, and dance.

She further said that students who study Natya Shastra through traditional methods can gain a deeper understanding of classical dance and achieve excellence in the field.

Earlier in the day, students from various universities presented different drama performances as part of the Cultural Youth Festival, drawing appreciation from the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, University Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy said that the National Sanskrit University is moving forward by promoting music, literature, and arts along with Sanskrit studies.

He honoured Dr Padma Subrahmanyam and requested her continued guidance and suggestions for the development of the university.