Promote organic products for healthy life says Lakshminarayana

Tirupati : Everyone should include chemical-free organic products in their daily food for a healthy life, stated CBI ex-Joint Director VV Lakshminarayana. He inaugurated exhibition-cum-sale of organic products and millets at RASS headquarters here on Wednesday, organised by city-based NGO RASS Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

The former JD said farmers should take up production of chemical- free organic cultivation in a big way, while scientists should provide cost effective agriculture practices for farmers’ benefit. He lauded RASS Krishi Vigyan Kendra for promoting millets among farmers.

Later, Lakshminarayana visited Millet and Organic Products Mela and spoke to the entrepreneurs and farmers. He reiterated that it is healthy to consume food products produced using naturally available ingredients without using chemicals and fertilisers. He advised farmers to take suggestions from KVK scientists to promote organic farming and to reduce cultivation cost.



RASS general secretary Dr S Venkataratnam, KVK senior scientist and Head Dr S Sreenivasulu, ‘Connect to Farmers’ representatives, entrepreneurs and farmers participated.

