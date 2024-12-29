Promote use of Telugu in admin, govt urged

Vijayawada: Describing Telugu language as a beautiful and melodious language, Former Chief Justice of India Justice NV Rama-na said the two Telugu states got recognition because of Telugu language only.

Justice Ramana inaugurated the two-day Telugu writers conference at KBN College here on Saturday. Telugu writ-ers and poets from not only India but also from other countries are participating in the Mahasabha.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Ramana said people should follow Telugu culture and traditions and suggested that the State government should try to implement Telugu language in the administration. He said over 10 crore people speak Telugu language and it is very melodious. He said the literary works should be as-sociated with the common people and enlighten them.

He suggested that print and electronic media should also strive to develop the Telugu language and appealed to the people to join the struggle to promote the language. He congratulated the organisers of the conference on the oc-casion. He recalled that a separate Telugu State was cre-ated due to the supreme sacrifice made by freedom fighter Potti Sriramulu.

The conference venue was named after Potti Sriramulu. Three stages were named after former chief editor of Eenadu Group of Publications Cherukuri Ramoji Rao, Da-saradhi and Acharya Birudaraju Ramaraju.

Honorary president of the conference and MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad hailed the services rendered by Ramoji Rao to protect the Telugu language. Hefurther said Ramoji Rao’s contributions to Telugu litera-ture and journalism were unparalleled. He stated that the writers must recognise their strength and lead society to change from darkness to brightness.

Buddha Prasad has alleged that the previous YSRCP government undermined the Telugu Academy. But writers can reverse this trend by inspiring people to cherish and up-hold our language, he added.

The two-day Mahasabha features over 25 conferences, poetry readings and literary gatherings that will highlight the greatness of the language, writings and poetry. Writ-ers, poets and language enthusiasts from various coun-tries have convened to discuss the preservation of Telugu for future generations.

MLA Sujana Chowdhury, Margadarsi MD Sailaja Kiron, re-nowned scholar Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, Padmasri Kolakaluri Inok, lyricists Gorati Venkanna, Bhuvana Chandra, Jonnavittula Rama Lingeswara Rao, Suddhala Ashok Teja, organising president G Subba Rao and secretary Dr G V Purnachandu were among those present.