Property Show in Vijayawada from tomorrow

Vijayawada: National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) is organising property show at A Plus Convention Centre for three days, starting from July 14 to 16, informed K Mukteswara Rao, president of the central zone of the organisation.



Addressing the media at a private function hall here on Wednesday, Mukteswara Rao said from middle-class people to upper classes, everyone can get information about accessible structures in the property show. About 50 companies are taking part in the event.

NAREDCO executive committee member Sandeep Mandava said that apart from home buyers, builders and developers, housing finance companies, realty consultants, manufacturers, product suppliers, interior decorators, architects, industry experts, analysts are all brought together on one platform. He said it will be an ideal location for all solutions related to the real estate industry.

NAREDCO State secretary Paruchuri Kiran said that various companies are exhibiting their products at the property show and also offering special discounts to the buyers.

SLV Builders and Developers director Chaitanya Kumar, who is acting as the title sponsor of the programme, said that this will be the biggest property show to be organized in the construction sector at Vijayawada after pandemic.

Vijayawada Central MLA Malladi Vishnu Vardhan, Vijayawada West MLAs Velampalli Srinivas, Penamaluru MLA K Partha Saradhi, Vijayawada mayor R Bhagya Lakshmi and others will be present at the inauguration programme. As part of the programme, NAREDCO representatives unveiled the Property Show poster.