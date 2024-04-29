Will strive for uplift of tribals: Vamshi Chand

Mahabubnagar: Congress party MP candidate Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy met with leaders and activists from tribal communities here on Sunday, and reminded them that it was the Congress party which had been working for the welfare and development of STs and other downtrodden communities in the country. District ST and Adivasi Cell president Lingya Nayak was present.

Vamshi Chand said that unlike no other party, the Congress party had done the maximum for the welfare and development of the ST and other Adivasi communities in the country. The programme was aimed at bringing together all sections of Banjara and Adivasi Congress activists and workers to rally support for the Congress. Vamshi Chand reminisced about late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s significant contribution, including the inclusion of tribals in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list and the provision of reservations.

Expressing concern over the BJP government’s purported neglect of tribal welfare in the past 10 years Vamshi Chand warned of potential threats to the Constitution should the BJP return to power. The Congress MP candidate urged every party worker to engage in door-to-door campaigning, emphasising the importance of voter outreach. Bellaiah Naik, TPCC Adivasi wing chairman, echoed Reddy’s sentiments, criticizing the BJP for its alleged inaction towards tribal communities over the past decade.

Encouraging tribal and adivasi voter turnout in large numbers, Reddy called for overwhelming support for the Congress in the upcoming elections. MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy stressed the need to bolster the prestige of CM Revanth Reddy through electoral victories.

State Minority Finance and BC Corporation Chairpersons Obaidullah Kotwal and Srikanth Goud respectively, along with various district leaders and representatives, took part in the programme.