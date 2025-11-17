Proposed management institute to create over 2,000 jobs

Visakhapatnam: Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management signed a memorandum of understanding with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board to set up a management institute in Visakhapatnam with an investment of over Rs 150 crore.

After signing the agreement at CII Partnership Summit 2025, chairman of Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management Srikanth Jasti and its executive director Asha Jasti stated the project will create employment opportunities for over 2,000 people.

While the institute will invest in developing the project in the city, AP Economic Development Board will facilitate getting necessary permissions, approvals and clearances for the institute.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh and Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation MD Amrapali Kata, among others.