Prosperity of AP is our objective: Minister Kondapalli

Vizianagaram: Minister for MSMEs and NRI affairs Kondapalli Srinivas said that the prosperity of Andhra Pradesh and smiles on the faces of common people are the aims of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who is striving for the progress of every individual. Srinivas on Tuesday released water from Tatipudi reservoir under Gantyada mandal in Vizianagaram district to the kharif season. Later, interacting with farmers and media, he said that an extent of 15,365 acre land in 35 villages of S Kota, Jami and Gantyada mandals would be provided irrigation in the coming kharif season. He alleged that the previous YSRCP government had completely ignored the agriculture and water resource departments and all the channels were choked by bushes and silt. They didn’t de-silt the channels and give water to the tail-end lands. Around 40,000 farmers will be benefitted through this water.

“We will try to get funds from Visakha Municipal Corporation as the reservoir is supplying drinking water to the city.

Now they have to pay their share to maintain the reservoir and we will negotiate with the officials to get the funds. We will speak to concerned officials and restore the boat cruising facility in the reservoir. All the channels will be cleaned and de-silted soon,” the minister said. Collector BR Ambedkar, S Kota MLA K Lalitha Kumari and others participated in the programme.

Later, the minister visited government general hospital and enquired about the facilities available there. He said that construction of pucca toilets and additional wheelchairs and stretchers would be supplied soon for the patients.