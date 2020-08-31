Protect environment in 10 villages surrounding airport, officials told

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Collector D Muralidhar Reddy has directed the officials to bring awareness on environment protection in the 10 villages surrounding the airport.



Speaking at the environment protection review meeting at tower building, he said officials of Revenue, Police, Fire and Panchayat Raj should work with co-ordination in this regard.

He asked officials to serve notices to the owners of dairy farms and hatcheries in the town villages immediately. Environment protection is very important for the airport and asked Airport Environment Protection Committee also to work in this regard.

Earlier, airport director Manoj Kumar Naik briefed about the steps taken for environment protection through a power point presentation at the review meeting.

Later, the director said awareness meeetings were conducted in the nearby villages of Madhurapudi, Burugupudi, Gummaluru, Mirthipadu etc and pamphlets also distributed in the villages.

Dairy farms, hatcheries etc are not allowed in the villages located in 10 km radius of the airport. Cameras have been set up at the airport as monkeys and other animals are coming on to the runway mainly in the night time.

Sub-Collector Anupama Anjali, Municipal Commissioner Abhishkit Kishore, airport senior officials C Bhaskar A A Sesha Ratnam, IS Kumar, Rajesh Kumar, Deputy Medical and Health Officer Dr Komali and Municipal Corporation Health Officer Dr Vinutna were present.