Protect inscriptions at Penukonda Fort: Historian

Penukonda (Sathya Sai):Historian MyNaa Swamy appealed to the authorities of Archaeological Survey of India to protect the ancient inscription describing the construction of ‘Penukonda Fort’, which played a pivotal role in the Vijayanagara Empire.

He has identified that an important inscription was broken and Fort wall damaged at the north gate of Penukonda fort. He said the inscription, which is not only the lifeline of historiography of Vijayanagara kingdom and Penukonda but also an eyewitness, was broken and that there was a pile of garbage. He urged the ASI officials to take up repair of inscription on the wall block inside the northern entrance of fort. He also wrote to Director General for immediate action.

According to history, after capturing Penukonda Seema, which was a part of the Hoysala kingdom, from Veeraballa III, Bukka Raya was appointed as the first regent. Then Maha Mandaleswara Bukka appointed his eldest son-Vira Virupanna, as the King of Penukonda. The construction of the Fort has began in March 1354 AD. A very strong fort was built around Penukonda. He explained that the inscription states that Anantarasu Odayar was the Prime Minister of Penukonda Sthala Durga. ‘Namastunga Shiraschumbi Chandrachamara Charave’ is the first sentence of the Sanskrit hymn-Shiva Stuti-in the inscription. Titles of Bukka Raya, Hoysala kingdom, construction of Penukonda fort, Veera Virupanna etc were mentioned in the inscription. The historian said the eight-sentence inscription was in Kannada.