Protest held over women’s safety

Visakhapatnam: A blindfold protest was staged by Telugu Shakti president BVRam demanding protection for women.



Expressing solidarity with the doctors’ protest at GVMC’s Gandhi statue on Monday,he said that women are not protected even in the places where they work.

He demanded the Central government that there is a need to implement the laws very strictly for women safety.

Jana Sena Party leader Kandula Nagaraju mentioned that it was worst incident happened to a doctor who was performing her duty. Culprits should be punished at the earliest, he added.