Provide free bus travel for physically challenged

Nellore: The Navyandra Vikalangula Hakkula Seva Samithi (NVHSS) has urged APSRTC Zonal Chairman Sannapureddy Suresh Reddy to take steps to facilitate free bus travel for differently-abled persons on RTC services, similar to the facility provided to women and transgender individuals.A five-member delegation, led by NVHSS State President Sheikh Kalesha, met the APSRTC Zonal Chairman in his chamber in Nellore and submitted a memorandum on the issue.In its representation, NVHSS praised the TDP-led coalition government for providing free bus travel to women and transgender persons.

It urged the government to extend the same benefit to differently-abled individuals on humanitarian grounds.Acknowledging that the matter falls under government policy, Sannapureddy assured the delegation that he would raise the issue with the government at the earliest.NVHSS Vice President Dumpala Subba Rao, Organising Secretary Numburu Ganesh, BJP leaders M. Radha Reddy, K. Suneel, and others were present.