Provide quality medical services, District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara tells officials

Ongole: The Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhaskara ordered the medical and health department officials to provide quality medical services to the people.

In the review meeting held in the district medical and health officials on Tuesday, the collector ordered the officials to prepare a list of schemes being implemented in the district.

He said that the district officials are reluctant in preparing the report ordered by the state government to provide pensions for the kidney disease and paralysis patients. He opined that there is no use even though there are a number of officials in the department and warned that he would not tolerate this kind of attitude any more.

The Collector conducted a unit-wise review meeting with the officials and ordered them to provide the best quality medical services to the patients at the primary health centres.

The DMHO Dr B Vinod Kumar, ADMHO Dr Padmavathi, Dr Usha, Dr Srinivasa Rao and others were also present.

