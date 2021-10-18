Provide succour to only the really needy

Most of the liquor consumers are from poor and middle-class backgrounds.

The government is spending thousands of crores of rupees for the welfare of the poor families but the bread winners are swindling the money on alcohol.

If the government could link Aadhaar to alcohol purchase, it can implement the welfare schemes more effectively and only the really needy people can be given the benefits instead of spending money on everyone.

— Guddeti Srinivasa Rao, Chimakurthy (Prakasam district)