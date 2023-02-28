'Provide work for 200 days under NREGS'

Kurnool: The Vyavasaya Karmika Sangham (VKS) district secretary Nabi Rasool demanded that the government provide 200 work days to every job card holder under National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) besides paying a minimum wage of Rs 600 per day.

With the demand the Sangham leaders staged a protest in front of Adoni Sub-Collector's office here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Nabi Rasool said that in Adoni division the residents in almost all villages due to lack of work were migrating to faraway places in search of livelihood. The officials, though well aware of the prevailing drastic situation, fail to provide work to the people. They are also least bothered to stop migrations, he alleged.

He demanded that officials provide a minimum of 200 work days to every job card holder and pay Rs 600 towards daily wages so that the people can meet daily needs. He also urged the government to clear the pending bills. District VKS president Krishna said that the government should provide necessary facilities at the workplace.

If the government does not provide 200 work days to the job cardholders and fail to provide minimum facilities at the workplace then they will intensify their protest. After the protest, the Sangham leaders handed over a representation to Sub-Collector Abhisekh. Sangam leaders Maddilety, Basapuram Gopal, Narasimhulu, Naganna, Nagaraju, Ramesh, Gopal Siddaiah, Bhaskar Yadav and others participated.