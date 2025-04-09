PRSI Tirupati chapter elects new office bearers

Tirupati: Dr GS Prasad has been unanimously elected as the Chairman of Tirupati Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) for a two-year term. The elections were held during PRSI’s annual general body meeting here on Tuesday, where a new executive committee was formed with consensus.

Prasad previously served as a Manager at Andhra Bank and as a Public Relations Officer (PRO) at its head office. After taking voluntary retirement from the bank, he pursued his academic interests and earned a PhD in Public Relations.

Joining him in the new executive team is Dudyala Chandramohan, PRO at SVIMS Community Medicine Department (Pink Buses), who has been elected as Secretary. Kapa Madhusudhan has taken charge as Treasurer, while Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) PRO N Sree Rajani will serve as Vice President. Sanskar Rajesh has been named Joint Secretary.

The executive committee also includes Dr Swarajyalakshmi, RCK Raju, VV Subrahmanyam, and Dr Putta Erram Reddy. Additionally, Chairman Prasad, Secretary Chandramohan, and former Chairman K Srinivasa Rao have been elected to represent the Tirupati Chapter on the PRSI National Council.