PRSI Vizag chapter elects new members

Visakhapatnam: HPCL-Visakh Refinery PR and CSR consultant MKVL Narasimham was elected as chairman of Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) Visakhapatnam chapter.

He was elected as chairman during the PRSI’s annual general body meeting organised here on Tuesday.

The newly elected team includes K Bangaru Raju as vice-chairman, A. Govinda Rao as secretary, NV Narasimham as treasurer and executive members Srinivasa Kumar and N. Nageswara Rao. Senior PRSI member K. Ramarao served as the election officer.

Established in 1958, PRSI is the national body for PR professionals with 30 chapters and over 3,000 members across sectors. The Visakhapatnam chapter, celebrating 25 years of active engagement, earned multiple national recognitions and conducts regular seminars and awareness programmes covering various themes and topics.

After taking charge as chairman of the chapter, Narasimham stated that the new team will focus on national and state-level seminars and public initiatives. He further said that there are plans to host the PRSI national council meet in Visakhapatnam.