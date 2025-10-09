Public Accounts Committee reviews CAG report at SVU

Tirupati: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the state legislature reviewed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report pertaining to Sri Venkateswara University (SVU), Tirupati on Wednesday. The committee, led by Chairman Ramanujayulu, convened a detailed review meeting with university officials at the Senate Hall.

PAC members N Ananda Babu, A Radhakrishna, M Ashok Kumar Reddy, B Ramanjaneyulu, B Jayanageswara Reddy, K Lalitha Kumari, Sriram Rajagopal and P Vishnu Kumar Raju participated in the meeting.

SVU Vice -Chancellor Prof Ch Appa Rao presented an overview of the university’s progress and initiatives through a PowerPoint presentation. The committee discussed all 24 issues highlighted in the CAG report, with members offering several key suggestions. The discussions focused on topics such as enhancing employment and skill development opportunities through job fairs, implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, expanding admissions into new undergraduate courses, and emphasising student field projects. The committee also reviewed measures to ensure the recruitment of qualified teaching staff, address delays in examination results, and improve infrastructure in affiliated colleges.

Registrar Prof M Bhupathi Naidu, along with deans, principals, and administrative officials, attended the meeting and responded to the committee’s queries.

Later, the PAC members visited the Oriental Research Institute (ORI) on campus, where they were impressed by the preservation of ancient manuscripts. They observed palm-leaf and paper manuscripts, admiring the skill and artistry of ancient scribes. The institute’s director Prof PC Venkateswarlu briefed the members on ongoing preservation and research activities.