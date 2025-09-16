Public asked to use NTR Sujala safe drinking water

Nellore: Municipal Commissioner YO Nandan has appealed people to utilise NTR Sujala Safe Drinking Water (SSDW) scheme that was made available at a cheaper rate. He participated in Public Grievance Redress System at Command Control Room here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandan said that following the directions of Municipal Administration Minister P Narayana to prevent water-borne diseases, the municipal administration has established NTR SSDW plants at Venkateswarapuram and Vepadaruvu areas in the city.

The municipal administration has set up 15 dispensary centres at various locations in the city. The Commissioner said that it was proposed to supply three lakh litres of water every day through DCs to supply purified water to the public in the city, where people can have 20 liters of purified water by paying just Rs 2.